Aqara WXKG07LM

ModelWXKG07LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionWireless remote switch D1 (double rocker)
Exposesbattery, voltage, action
PictureAqara WXKG07LM

Notes

Battery

Uses a CR2032 battery

Pairing

Hold any of the buttons for 10s until the LED start to flash.

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single_left, single_right, single_both, double_left, double_right, double_both, hold_left, hold_right, hold_both.