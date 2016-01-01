Aqara WXKG02LM_rev1

ModelWXKG02LM_rev1
VendorAqara
DescriptionWireless remote switch (double rocker), 2016 model
Exposesbattery, voltage, power_outage_count, action
PictureAqara WXKG02LM_rev1

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Power outage count (numeric)

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single_left, single_right, single_both.