Xiaomi WXKG01LM

Model WXKG01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Mi wireless switch Exposes battery, voltage, power_outage_count, action Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4040GL, Xiaomi YTC4006CN, Xiaomi YTC4017CN, Xiaomi ZHTZ02LM

Uses a CR2032 battery

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

If that doesn't work press the link button for a few seconds and the LED will flash. After this first phase, you have to make quick clicks on the button (normal clicks on the device, not on the link button) until the LED flashes again. After this second flashing phase the device will be paired.

This device does not support binding.

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here.

How to use device type specific configuration

hold_timeout : The WXKG01LM only reports a button press and release.By default, a hold action is published when there is at least 1000 ms between both events. It could be that due to delays in the network the release message is received late. This causes a single click to be identified as a hold action. If you are experiencing this you can try experimenting with this option (e.g. set it to 2000) (value is in ms). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

hold_timeout_expire : Sometimes it happens that the button does not send a release. To avoid problems a release is automatically send after a timeout. The default timeout is 4000 ms, you can increase it with this option (value is in ms). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.