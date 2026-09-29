RINNconnect WSER40

ModelWSER40
VendorRINNconnect
DescriptionRoller Controller
Exposescover (state, position)
PictureRINNconnect WSER40

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the reported cover position and the state derived from it, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.