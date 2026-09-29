RINNconnect WSER40

Model WSER40 Vendor RINNconnect Description Roller Controller Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the reported cover position and the state derived from it, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off