Zigbee2MQTT

JetHome WS7

ModelWS7
VendorJetHome
Description3-ch battery discrete input module
Exposesbattery, voltage, action, linkquality
PictureJetHome WS7

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: release_in1, single_in1, double_in1, hold_in1, release_in2, single_in2, double_in2, hold_in2, release_in3, single_in3, double_in3, hold_in3.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.