eWeLink WS01
|Model
|WS01
|Vendor
|eWeLink
|Description
|Rainfall sensor
|Exposes
|rain, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Rain (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected rainfall. Value can be found in the published state on the
rain property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true rain is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.