Zigbee2MQTT

eWeLink WS01

ModelWS01
VendoreWeLink
DescriptionRainfall sensor
Exposesrain, linkquality
PictureeWeLink WS01

Exposes

Rain (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected rainfall. Value can be found in the published state on the rain property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true rain is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.