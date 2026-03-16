This device is shipped with Thread/Matter firmware. A smartphone, the Aqara Home app and an Aqara account is required for flashing the Zigbee firmware. The color of the indicator shows the wireless standard: green flashing means Thread/Matter pairing, while Zigbee pairing is shown by a yellow flashing indicator.

A double-click on any button immediately followed by a 5-second long-press will reset the device and put it back into pairing mode. Make sure the gap between the double click and the long press does not exceed 3 seconds. The indicator light will flash when the reset was successful.