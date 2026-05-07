DAEWOO WKE502Z
|Model
|WKE502Z
|Vendor
|DAEWOO
|Description
|Smart Zigbee keypad with RFID badge reader
|Exposes
|arm_mode, armed, sos_alarm, battery, tamper, user_id, user_last_seen, last_added_user_code, admin_code, arm_delay_time, beep_sound_enabled, arm_delay_beep_sound, quick_home_enabled, quick_arm_enabled, quick_disarm_enabled, quick_sos_enabled, action
|Picture
Exposes
Arm mode (numeric)
Arm mode reported at startup only: 0=disarmed, 2=armed. NOT updated in real-time.. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Armed (binary)
Arm state — write true to manually confirm arm_away/arm_home to the keypad. Value can be found in the published state on the
armed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"armed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true armed is ON, if
false OFF.
Sos alarm (binary)
SOS alarm active — set true by SOS keypress, cleared false by disarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
sos_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true sos alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
User id (text)
User ID (RFID badge slot or PIN index) that triggered the last action. Value can be found in the published state on the
user_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
User last seen (text)
ISO timestamp of last user authentication — updates on every badge/code event. Value can be found in the published state on the
user_last_seen property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last added user code (text)
Last code entered by a user. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_added_user_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Admin code (text)
Admin code (change with caution). Value can be found in the published state on the
admin_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"admin_code": NEW_VALUE}.
Arm delay time (numeric)
Delay before arming (0-180 s). Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
s.
Beep sound enabled (binary)
Enable keypad beep on key press. Value can be found in the published state on the
beep_sound_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beep_sound_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON beep sound enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Arm delay beep sound (binary)
Beep during arm delay countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_delay_beep_sound property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_delay_beep_sound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON arm delay beep sound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick home enabled (binary)
Allow arm-home without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_home_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_home_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick home enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick arm enabled (binary)
Allow arm-away without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_arm_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_arm_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick arm enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick disarm enabled (binary)
Allow disarm without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_disarm_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_disarm_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick disarm enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick sos enabled (binary)
Allow SOS without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_sos_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_sos_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick sos enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_away,
arm_home,
sos.