DAEWOO WKE502Z

Model WKE502Z Vendor DAEWOO Description Smart Zigbee keypad with RFID badge reader Exposes arm_mode, armed, sos_alarm, battery, tamper, user_id, user_last_seen, last_added_user_code, admin_code, arm_delay_time, beep_sound_enabled, arm_delay_beep_sound, quick_home_enabled, quick_arm_enabled, quick_disarm_enabled, quick_sos_enabled, action Picture

Arm mode reported at startup only: 0=disarmed, 2=armed. NOT updated in real-time.. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Arm state — write true to manually confirm arm_away/arm_home to the keypad. Value can be found in the published state on the armed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"armed": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true armed is ON, if false OFF.

SOS alarm active — set true by SOS keypress, cleared false by disarm. Value can be found in the published state on the sos_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true sos alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

User ID (RFID badge slot or PIN index) that triggered the last action. Value can be found in the published state on the user_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

ISO timestamp of last user authentication — updates on every badge/code event. Value can be found in the published state on the user_last_seen property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last code entered by a user. Value can be found in the published state on the last_added_user_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Admin code (change with caution). Value can be found in the published state on the admin_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"admin_code": NEW_VALUE} .

Delay before arming (0-180 s). Value can be found in the published state on the arm_delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

Enable keypad beep on key press. Value can be found in the published state on the beep_sound_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep_sound_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON beep sound enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Beep during arm delay countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_delay_beep_sound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_delay_beep_sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON arm delay beep sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Allow arm-home without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_home_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_home_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick home enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Allow arm-away without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_arm_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_arm_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick arm enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Allow disarm without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_disarm_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_disarm_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick disarm enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Allow SOS without entering a code. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_sos_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_sos_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick sos enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.