Aeotec WG001

ModelWG001
VendorAeotec
DescriptionRange extender Zi
Exposeslinkquality
PictureAeotec WG001

Notes

Pairing

The Range Extender Zi is in pairing mode straight out of the box - allow new devices and the device will join the network. To push it back in paring mode just push the device button once. The led will fast blinking. Once the device is paired the led will be always on (or always off. You can select it acting on the button). If the device led is faiding in an out slowly, this means is not paired with any zigbee network.

To be sure the device correctly join the network, as the Aeotec documentation is saying, you need to be closer to the coordinator. Once it joins the network you can move it in its final location.

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.