Aeotec WG001

Model WG001 Vendor Aeotec Description Range extender Zi Exposes Picture

The Range Extender Zi is in pairing mode straight out of the box - allow new devices and the device will join the network.

To push it back in paring mode hold the device button for at least 10 seconds until the LED starts fading in and out. Once the LED is fading in and out, push the device button once more. The LED will now start fast blinking until the device is paired. Once the device is paired the led will be always on (or always off. You can select it acting on the button). If the device led is faiding in an out slowly, this means is not paired with any zigbee network.

To be sure the device correctly join the network, as the Aeotec documentation is saying, you need to be closer to the coordinator. Once it joins the network you can move it in its final location.