# Aeotec WG001

Model WG001 Vendor Aeotec Description Range extender Zi Exposes linkquality Picture

The Range Extender Zi is in pairing mode straight out of the box - allow new devices and the device will join the network. To push it back in paring mode just push the device button once. The led will fast blinking. Once the device is paired the led will be always on (or always off. You can select it acting on the button). If the device led is faiding in an out slowly, this means is not paired with any zigbee network.

To be sure the device correctly join the network, as the Aeotec documentation is saying, you need to be closer to the coordinator. Once it joins the network you can move it in its final location.