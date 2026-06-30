Wiren Board WB-MSW-ZIGBEE_v.4_official
|Model
|WB-MSW-ZIGBEE_v.4_official
|Vendor
|Wiren Board
|Description
|Wall-mounted multi sensor with official Wiren Board firmware
|Exposes
|switch (state), illuminance, temperature, humidity, occupancy, co2, noise_level, noise, noise_threshold, noise_timeout, status_led, connectivity, modbus_slave_id, serial_number, fw_version, fw_signature, boot_version, component_version, component_signature, temperature_offset, occupancy_level, occupancy_sensitivity, occupancy_timeout, voc
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Switch (buzzer endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_buzzer property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_buzzer": "ON"},
{"state_buzzer": "OFF"} or
{"state_buzzer": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_buzzer": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (heater endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_heater property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_heater": "ON"},
{"state_heater": "OFF"} or
{"state_heater": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_heater": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (led_red endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_led_red property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_led_red": "ON"},
{"state_led_red": "OFF"} or
{"state_led_red": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_led_red": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (led_green endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_led_green property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_led_green": "ON"},
{"state_led_green": "OFF"} or
{"state_led_green": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_led_green": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Noise level (numeric)
Current noise level. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
dBA.
Noise (binary)
Noise detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true noise is ON, if
false OFF.
Noise threshold (numeric)
Noise detection threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"noise_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
150. The unit of this value is
dBA.
Noise timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which noise is cleared. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"noise_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
s.
Status led (binary)
Status LED control. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"status_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_led": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON status led is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Connectivity (enum)
Device connectivity state. Value can be found in the published state on the
connectivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"connectivity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
offline,
online,
firmware_update,
component_update.
Modbus slave id (numeric)
Device Modbus slave ID. Value can be found in the published state on the
modbus_slave_id property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"modbus_slave_id": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Serial number (numeric)
Device serial number. Value can be found in the published state on the
serial_number property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"serial_number": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Fw version (text)
Device firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
fw_version property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fw_version": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Fw signature (text)
Device firmware signature. Value can be found in the published state on the
fw_signature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fw_signature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Boot version (text)
Device bootloader version. Value can be found in the published state on the
boot_version property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boot_version": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Component version (text)
Device component firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
component_version property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"component_version": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Component signature (text)
Device component firmware signature. Value can be found in the published state on the
component_signature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"component_signature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Offset subtracted from the raw temperature reading. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Occupancy level (numeric)
Raw occupancy level reported by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Occupancy sensitivity (numeric)
Occupancy detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
s.
VOC (numeric)
Measured VOC concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voc": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.