FireAngel W2-Module

ModelW2-Module
VendorFireAngel
DescriptionCarbon monoxide sensor
Exposescarbon_monoxide, battery
PictureFireAngel W2-Module

Exposes

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.