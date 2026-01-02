Lincukoo W10-Z10T

Model W10-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart water leakage alarm sensor Exposes alarm_status, alarm_switch, alarm_ringtone, battery Picture

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , alarm .

switch of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , alarm .