Lincukoo W10-Z10T
|Model
|W10-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart water leakage alarm sensor
|Exposes
|alarm_status, alarm_switch, alarm_ringtone, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm status (enum)
device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm.
Alarm switch (enum)
switch of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
alarm.
Battery state (enum)
battery state of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.