Lincukoo W10-Z10T

ModelW10-Z10T
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionSmart water leakage alarm sensor
Exposesalarm_status, alarm_switch, alarm_ringtone, battery
Alarm status (enum)

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, alarm.

Alarm switch (enum)

switch of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, alarm.

Battery state (enum)

battery state of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.