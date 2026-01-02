Lincukoo V04-Z20T

ModelV04-Z20T
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionVibration alarm sensor
Exposesalarm_status, sensitivity, disarm, silence_mode, battery_state
PictureLincukoo V04-Z20T

Exposes

Alarm status (enum)

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, alarm.

Sensitivity (enum)

Sensitivity of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Disarm (enum)

Disarm the current alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the disarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"disarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal.

Silence mode (binary)

enable/disable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON silence mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Battery state (enum)

battery state of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.