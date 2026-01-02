Lincukoo V04-Z10T

Model V04-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart vibration alarm sensor Exposes alarm_status, sensitivity, disarm, silence_mode, battery_state Picture

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , alarm .

Sensitivity of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Disarm the current alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the disarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"disarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal .

enable/disable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON silence mode is ON, if OFF OFF.