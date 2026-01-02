Lincukoo V04-Z10T
|Model
|V04-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart vibration alarm sensor
|Exposes
|alarm_status, sensitivity, disarm, silence_mode, battery_state
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm status (enum)
device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm.
Sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Disarm (enum)
Disarm the current alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
disarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"disarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal.
Silence mode (binary)
enable/disable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON silence mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Battery state (enum)
battery state of the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.