Zigbee2MQTT

Tuya UFO-R4Z

ModelUFO-R4Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionUniversal smart IR remote control
Exposesswitch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, linkquality
PictureTuya UFO-R4Z

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"}, {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Learned ir code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Ir code to send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.