Tuya UFO-R4Z
|Model
|UFO-R4Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Universal smart IR remote control
|Exposes
|switch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
learn_ir_code property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learn_ir_code": "ON"},
{"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or
{"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Learned ir code (text)
The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Ir code to send (text)
The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.