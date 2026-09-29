Moes UFO-R11
|Model
|UFO-R11
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Universal smart IR remote control
|Exposes
|learn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, learned_ir_timings, ir_code_to_send, ir_emitter, battery, voltage
|Picture
Notes
Device can learn IR codes and send already known IR codes.
Control
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can control the device:
Switch to a learning mode
Request:
{
"learn_ir_code":"ON"
}
The command activates the orange light on the device. You have several seconds to take source IR remote, move it closer to the device and press a button. The learned IR code will be exposed as
learned_ir_code.
Send already learned IR code
Request:
{
"ir_code_to_send": "<previously learned IR code>"
}
Pairing
Open the back and press the reset button until the LED on the front start blinking.
Exposes
Learn ir code (binary)
Turn on to learn a new IR code, turn off to stop learning. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON learn ir code is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Learned ir code (text)
The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Learned ir timings (text)
The IR timings learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_timings property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Ir code to send (text)
The IR code or timings to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.
Ir emitter (text)
The IR code or timings to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_emitter": NEW_VALUE}.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.