Moes UFO-R11

Model UFO-R11 Vendor Moes Description Universal smart IR remote control Exposes switch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture

Device can learn IR codes and send already known IR codes.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can control the device:

# Switch to a learning mode

Request:

{ "learn_ir_code" : "ON" }

The command activates the orange light on the device. You have several seconds to take source IR remote, move it closer to the device and press a button. The learned IR code will be exposed as learned_ir_code .

# Send already learned IR code

Request:

{ "ir_code_to_send" : "<previously learned IR code>" }

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"} , {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE} .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .