Zigbee2MQTT

Moes UFO-R11

ModelUFO-R11
VendorMoes
DescriptionUniversal smart IR remote control
Exposesswitch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery, voltage, linkquality
PictureMoes UFO-R11

Notes

Device can learn IR codes and send already known IR codes.

Control

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can control the device:

Switch to a learning mode

Request:

{
    "learn_ir_code":"ON"
}

The command activates the orange light on the device. You have several seconds to take source IR remote, move it closer to the device and press a button. The learned IR code will be exposed as learned_ir_code.

Send already learned IR code

Request:

{
    "ir_code_to_send": "<previously learned IR code>"
}

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"}, {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Learned_ir_code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Ir_code_to_send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.