Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa U86KCJ-ZP

ModelU86KCJ-ZP
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart 6 key scene wall switch
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureTuYa U86KCJ-ZP

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.