databyte.ch Touch4

Model Touch4 Vendor databyte.ch Description Wall touchsensor with 4 keys Exposes battery, linkquality, key_1, key_2, key_3, key_4 Picture

More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-touch-key

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is lqi .

Value can be found in the published state on the key_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON key_1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the key_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON key_2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the key_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON key_3 is ON, if OFF OFF.