databyte.ch Touch4
|Model
|Touch4
|Vendor
|databyte.ch
|Description
|Wall touchsensor with 4 keys
|Exposes
|battery, linkquality, key_1, key_2, key_3, key_4
|Picture
Notes
Link
More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-touch-key
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.
Key_1 (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
key_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON key_1 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Key_2 (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
key_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON key_2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Key_3 (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
key_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON key_3 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Key_4 (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
key_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON key_4 is ON, if
OFF OFF.