Zigbee2MQTT

databyte.ch Touch4

ModelTouch4
Vendordatabyte.ch
DescriptionWall touchsensor with 4 keys
Exposesbattery, linkquality, key_1, key_2, key_3, key_4
Picturedatabyte.ch Touch4

Notes

More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-touch-key

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.

Key_1 (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the key_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON key_1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Key_2 (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the key_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON key_2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Key_3 (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the key_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON key_3 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Key_4 (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the key_4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON key_4 is ON, if OFF OFF.