Feibit TZSN408W-V1
|Model
|TZSN408W-V1
|Vendor
|Feibit
|Description
|Four-Gang Scene Switch
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.