Feibit TZSN408W-V1

Model TZSN408W-V1 Vendor Feibit Description Four-Gang Scene Switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_1 , on_2 , on_3 , on_4 , off_1 , off_2 , off_3 , off_4 , toggle_1 , toggle_2 , toggle_3 , toggle_4 .