Feibit TZSN408W-V1

ModelTZSN408W-V1
VendorFeibit
DescriptionFour-Gang Scene Switch
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureFeibit TZSN408W-V1

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, on_2, on_3, on_4, off_1, off_2, off_3, off_4, toggle_1, toggle_2, toggle_3, toggle_4.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.