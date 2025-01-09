Tuya _TZE284_z5jz7wpo
|Model
|_TZE284_z5jz7wpo
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Ceiling fan control module
|Exposes
|fan (state, speed), power_on_behavior, countdown_hours, light_mode
|Picture
Exposes
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"} or
{"state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
restore.
Countdown hours (numeric)
Fan ON time in hours (15 min increments). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_hours property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_hours": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.25 and the maximum value is
12. The unit of this value is
h.
Light mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
relay,
pos.