Tuya _TZE284_z5jz7wpo

Model _TZE284_z5jz7wpo Vendor Tuya Description Ceiling fan control module Exposes fan (state, speed), power_on_behavior, countdown_hours, light_mode Picture

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} or {"state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , restore .

Fan ON time in hours (15 min increments). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_hours property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_hours": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.25 and the maximum value is 12 . The unit of this value is h .