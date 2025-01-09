Tuya _TZE284_z5jz7wpo

Model_TZE284_z5jz7wpo
VendorTuya
DescriptionCeiling fan control module
Exposesfan (state, speed), power_on_behavior, countdown_hours, light_mode
PictureTuya _TZE284_z5jz7wpo

Exposes

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} or {"state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, restore.

Countdown hours (numeric)

Fan ON time in hours (15 min increments). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_hours property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_hours": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.25 and the maximum value is 12. The unit of this value is h.

Light mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.