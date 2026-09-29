Tuya _TZE284_grxx6qek

Model _TZE284_grxx6qek Vendor Tuya Description Temperature & humidity smart switch 16A Exposes switch (state), temperature, humidity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .