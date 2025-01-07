iHseno _TZE284_debczeci
|Model
|Vendor
|iHseno
|Description
|Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, battery, pir_sensitivity, pir_time
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pir sensitivity (enum)
PIR sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Pir time (enum)
PIR delay time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
15s,
30s,
60s.