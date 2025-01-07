iHseno _TZE284_debczeci

Model _TZE284_debczeci Vendor iHseno Description Human presence sensor Exposes presence, battery, pir_sensitivity, pir_time Picture

Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

PIR sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , middle , high .