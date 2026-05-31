SMARTERCURRY TZE284_aaeasoll

ModelTZE284_aaeasoll
VendorSMARTERCURRY
DescriptionIlluminance sensor
Exposesilluminance, battery, report_interval
PictureSMARTERCURRY TZE284_aaeasoll

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Report interval (enum)

Data reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 5m, 10m, 15m, 20m, 30m, 1h.