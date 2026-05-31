SMARTERCURRY TZE284_aaeasoll
|Model
|TZE284_aaeasoll
|Vendor
|SMARTERCURRY
|Description
|Illuminance sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, battery, report_interval
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Report interval (enum)
Data reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
5m,
10m,
15m,
20m,
30m,
1h.