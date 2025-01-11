Girier TZE284_4cqhd2ha

Model TZE284_4cqhd2ha Vendor Girier Description Vibration sensor Exposes vibration, sensitivity, buzzer_mute Picture

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Sensitivity of the sensor (single press the button when muted to switch between low (one beep), medium (two beeps) and max (three beeps)). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2 .