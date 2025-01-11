Girier TZE284_4cqhd2ha
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the sensor (single press the button when muted to switch between low (one beep), medium (two beeps) and max (three beeps)). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2.
Buzzer mute (text)
ON when buzzer is muted (double press the button on device to toggle). Value can be found in the published state on the
buzzer_mute property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.