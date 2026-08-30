Tuya _TZE204_8eazvzo6

Model_TZE204_8eazvzo6
VendorTuya
DescriptionSemicom touch panel: 6 switches
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureTuya _TZE204_8eazvzo6

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Switch (s1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s1": "ON"}, {"state_s1": "OFF"} or {"state_s1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s1": ""}.

Switch (s2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s2": "ON"}, {"state_s2": "OFF"} or {"state_s2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s2": ""}.

Switch (s3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s3": "ON"}, {"state_s3": "OFF"} or {"state_s3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s3": ""}.

Switch (s4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s4": "ON"}, {"state_s4": "OFF"} or {"state_s4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s4": ""}.

Switch (s5 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s5 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s5": "ON"}, {"state_s5": "OFF"} or {"state_s5": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s5": ""}.

Switch (s6 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s6 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s6": "ON"}, {"state_s6": "OFF"} or {"state_s6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s6": ""}.