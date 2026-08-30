Tuya _TZE204_8eazvzo6
|Model
|_TZE204_8eazvzo6
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Semicom touch panel: 6 switches
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch (s1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s1": "ON"},
{"state_s1": "OFF"} or
{"state_s1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s1": ""}.
Switch (s2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s2": "ON"},
{"state_s2": "OFF"} or
{"state_s2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s2": ""}.
Switch (s3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s3": "ON"},
{"state_s3": "OFF"} or
{"state_s3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s3": ""}.
Switch (s4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s4": "ON"},
{"state_s4": "OFF"} or
{"state_s4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s4": ""}.
Switch (s5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s5": "ON"},
{"state_s5": "OFF"} or
{"state_s5": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s5": ""}.
Switch (s6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s6": "ON"},
{"state_s6": "OFF"} or
{"state_s6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s6": ""}.