Tuya _TZE204_8eazvzo6

Model _TZE204_8eazvzo6 Vendor Tuya Description Semicom touch panel: 6 switches Exposes switch (state) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s1": "ON"} , {"state_s1": "OFF"} or {"state_s1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s2": "ON"} , {"state_s2": "OFF"} or {"state_s2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s3": "ON"} , {"state_s3": "OFF"} or {"state_s3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s3": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s4": "ON"} , {"state_s4": "OFF"} or {"state_s4": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s4": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s5": "ON"} , {"state_s5": "OFF"} or {"state_s5": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s5": ""} .