Tuya _TZE204_7lb6j8wg

Model _TZE204_7lb6j8wg Vendor Tuya Description Semicom touch panel: 3 shutters Exposes cover (state, position), state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "OPEN"} , {"state_c1": "CLOSE"} , {"state_c1": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "OPEN"} , {"state_c2": "CLOSE"} , {"state_c2": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c3 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c3": "OPEN"} , {"state_c3": "CLOSE"} , {"state_c3": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c3": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OPEN , STOP , CLOSE .

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OPEN , STOP , CLOSE .