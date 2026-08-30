Tuya _TZE204_7lb6j8wg

Model_TZE204_7lb6j8wg
VendorTuya
DescriptionSemicom touch panel: 3 shutters
Exposescover (state, position), state
PictureTuya _TZE204_7lb6j8wg

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Cover (c1 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "OPEN"}, {"state_c1": "CLOSE"}, {"state_c1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Cover (c2 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "OPEN"}, {"state_c2": "CLOSE"}, {"state_c2": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Cover (c3 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c3 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c3": "OPEN"}, {"state_c3": "CLOSE"}, {"state_c3": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c3": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

State (enum, c1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPEN, STOP, CLOSE.

State (enum, c2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPEN, STOP, CLOSE.

State (enum, c3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPEN, STOP, CLOSE.