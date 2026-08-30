Tuya _TZE204_7lb6j8wg
|Model
|_TZE204_7lb6j8wg
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Semicom touch panel: 3 shutters
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Cover (c1 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_c1 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c1": "OPEN"},
{"state_c1": "CLOSE"},
{"state_c1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_c1": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover (c2 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_c2 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c2": "OPEN"},
{"state_c2": "CLOSE"},
{"state_c2": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_c2": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover (c3 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_c3 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c3": "OPEN"},
{"state_c3": "CLOSE"},
{"state_c3": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_c3": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
State (enum, c1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state_c1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPEN,
STOP,
CLOSE.
State (enum, c2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state_c2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPEN,
STOP,
CLOSE.
State (enum, c3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state_c3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPEN,
STOP,
CLOSE.