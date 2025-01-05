Orztech _TZE200_xo3vpoah
|Model
|_TZE200_xo3vpoah
|Vendor
|Orztech
|Description
|6 gang touch wall switch
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (t1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_t1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_t1": "ON"},
{"state_t1": "OFF"} or
{"state_t1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_t1": ""}.
Switch (t2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_t2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_t2": "ON"},
{"state_t2": "OFF"} or
{"state_t2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_t2": ""}.
Switch (t3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_t3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_t3": "ON"},
{"state_t3": "OFF"} or
{"state_t3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_t3": ""}.
Switch (b1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_b1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_b1": "ON"},
{"state_b1": "OFF"} or
{"state_b1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_b1": ""}.
Switch (b2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_b2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_b2": "ON"},
{"state_b2": "OFF"} or
{"state_b2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_b2": ""}.
Switch (b3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_b3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_b3": "ON"},
{"state_b3": "OFF"} or
{"state_b3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_b3": ""}.
Switch (c1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_c1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c1": "ON"},
{"state_c1": "OFF"} or
{"state_c1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_c1": ""}.
Switch (c2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_c2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c2": "ON"},
{"state_c2": "OFF"} or
{"state_c2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_c2": ""}.
Switch (c3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_c3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c3": "ON"},
{"state_c3": "OFF"} or
{"state_c3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_c3": ""}.
Switch (c4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_c4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c4": "ON"},
{"state_c4": "OFF"} or
{"state_c4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_c4": ""}.