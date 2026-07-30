Tuya _TZE200_rgeapp2c

Model _TZE200_rgeapp2c Vendor Tuya Description Semicom touch panel: 2 switches + 2 shutters Exposes switch (state), cover (state, position), state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s1": "ON"} , {"state_s1": "OFF"} or {"state_s1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s2": "ON"} , {"state_s2": "OFF"} or {"state_s2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s2": ""} .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "OPEN"} , {"state_c1": "CLOSE"} , {"state_c1": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "OPEN"} , {"state_c2": "CLOSE"} , {"state_c2": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OPEN , STOP , CLOSE .