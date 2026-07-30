Tuya _TZE200_rgeapp2c

Model_TZE200_rgeapp2c
VendorTuya
DescriptionSemicom touch panel: 2 switches + 2 shutters
Exposesswitch (state), cover (state, position), state
PictureTuya _TZE200_rgeapp2c

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch (s1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s1": "ON"}, {"state_s1": "OFF"} or {"state_s1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s1": ""}.

Switch (s2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_s2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_s2": "ON"}, {"state_s2": "OFF"} or {"state_s2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_s2": ""}.

Cover (c1 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "OPEN"}, {"state_c1": "CLOSE"}, {"state_c1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Cover (c2 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "OPEN"}, {"state_c2": "CLOSE"}, {"state_c2": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_c2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

State (enum, c1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPEN, STOP, CLOSE.

State (enum, c2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the state_c2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPEN, STOP, CLOSE.