Tuya _TZE200_rgeapp2c
|Model
|_TZE200_rgeapp2c
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Semicom touch panel: 2 switches + 2 shutters
|Exposes
|switch (state), cover (state, position), state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (s1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s1": "ON"},
{"state_s1": "OFF"} or
{"state_s1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s1": ""}.
Switch (s2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_s2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_s2": "ON"},
{"state_s2": "OFF"} or
{"state_s2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_s2": ""}.
Cover (c1 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_c1 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c1": "OPEN"},
{"state_c1": "CLOSE"},
{"state_c1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_c1": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover (c2 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_c2 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_c2": "OPEN"},
{"state_c2": "CLOSE"},
{"state_c2": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_c2": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
State (enum, c1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state_c1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPEN,
STOP,
CLOSE.
State (enum, c2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state_c2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPEN,
STOP,
CLOSE.