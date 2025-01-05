Orztech _TZE200_pcg0rykt

Model _TZE200_pcg0rykt Vendor Orztech Description 3 gang touch wall switch Exposes switch (state) Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_t1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_t1": "ON"} , {"state_t1": "OFF"} or {"state_t1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_t1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_t2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_t2": "ON"} , {"state_t2": "OFF"} or {"state_t2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_t2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_t3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_t3": "ON"} , {"state_t3": "OFF"} or {"state_t3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_t3": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "ON"} , {"state_c1": "OFF"} or {"state_c1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "ON"} , {"state_c2": "OFF"} or {"state_c2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c3": "ON"} , {"state_c3": "OFF"} or {"state_c3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c3": ""} .