Essentials _TZE200_i48qyn9s

Model _TZE200_i48qyn9s Vendor Essentials Description Thermostat Zigbee smart home Exposes battery, battery_low, child_lock, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_open, detect_window_time_minute, away_setting, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 29.5 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode auto: schedule active. Mode heat: manual temperature setting. Mode off: "away" setting active. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , heat , off . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -12.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

open winow detection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Open window detected. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals YES window open is ON, if NO OFF.

Open window time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the detect_window_time_minute property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detect_window_time_minute": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is min .

away_preset_days (numeric): Away preset days max value is 100

away_preset_temperature (numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C

year (numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year

month (numeric): Start away month unit is month

day (numeric): Start away day unit is day

hour (numeric): Start away hours unit is hour

minute (numeric): Start away minutes unit is min