Essentials _TZE200_i48qyn9s
|Model
|_TZE200_i48qyn9s
|Vendor
|Essentials
|Description
|Thermostat Zigbee smart home
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, child_lock, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_open, detect_window_time_minute, away_setting, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0.5and
29.5. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode auto: schedule active. Mode heat: manual temperature setting. Mode off: "away" setting active. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
heat,
off. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-12.5and the maximum value is
5.5with a step size of
0.1.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Open window temperature (numeric)
open winow detection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window open (binary)
Open window detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
YES window open is ON, if
NO OFF.
Detect window time minute (numeric)
Open window time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
detect_window_time_minute property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detect_window_time_minute": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
min.
Away setting (composite)
away_preset_days(numeric): Away preset days max value is 100
away_preset_temperature(numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C
year(numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year
month(numeric): Start away month unit is month
day(numeric): Start away day unit is day
hour(numeric): Start away hours unit is hour
minute(numeric): Start away minutes unit is min
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.