Essentials _TZE200_i48qyn9s

Model_TZE200_i48qyn9s
VendorEssentials
DescriptionThermostat Zigbee smart home
Exposesbattery, battery_low, child_lock, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_open, detect_window_time_minute, away_setting, linkquality
PictureEssentials _TZE200_i48qyn9s

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 29.5. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode auto: schedule active. Mode heat: manual temperature setting. Mode off: "away" setting active. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, heat, off. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -12.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 with a step size of 0.1.

Comfort temperature (numeric)

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Open window temperature (numeric)

open winow detection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Window open (binary)

Open window detected. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals YES window open is ON, if NO OFF.

Detect window time minute (numeric)

Open window time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the detect_window_time_minute property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detect_window_time_minute": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is min.

Away setting (composite)

  • away_preset_days (numeric): Away preset days max value is 100
  • away_preset_temperature (numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C
  • year (numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year
  • month (numeric): Start away month unit is month
  • day (numeric): Start away day unit is day
  • hour (numeric): Start away hours unit is hour
  • minute (numeric): Start away minutes unit is min

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.