Orztech _TZE200_b0ihkhxh

Model_TZE200_b0ihkhxh
VendorOrztech
Description1 gang touch wall switch
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureOrztech _TZE200_b0ihkhxh

Exposes

Switch (t1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_t1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_t1": "ON"}, {"state_t1": "OFF"} or {"state_t1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_t1": ""}.

Switch (c1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c1": "ON"}, {"state_c1": "OFF"} or {"state_c1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c1": ""}.

Switch (c2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c2": "ON"}, {"state_c2": "OFF"} or {"state_c2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c2": ""}.

Switch (c3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_c3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_c3": "ON"}, {"state_c3": "OFF"} or {"state_c3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_c3": ""}.