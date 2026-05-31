Rely Electronics _TZ3000_5rpu3r0d
|Model
|_TZ3000_5rpu3r0d
|Vendor
|Rely Electronics
|Description
|1 gang, no neutral, switch with backlight
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, backlight_mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Countdown (numeric)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Switch type (enum)
Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
state,
momentary.
Indicator mode (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
off/on,
on/off,
on.