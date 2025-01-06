iHseno TYSCENECUBE
|Model
|TYSCENECUBE
|Vendor
|iHseno
|Description
|Scene cube
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
side_1,
side_2,
side_3,
side_4,
knock,
shake.