Konke TW-S1

Model TW-S1 Vendor Konke Description Photoelectric smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.