Konke TW-S1

ModelTW-S1
VendorKonke
DescriptionPhotoelectric smoke detector
Exposessmoke, battery_low, linkquality
PictureKonke TW-S1

Notes

Important

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.