Konke TW-S1

Model TW-S1 Vendor Konke Description Photoelectric smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_low Picture

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.