Konke TW-S1
|Model
|TW-S1
|Vendor
|Konke
|Description
|Photoelectric smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Important
Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.