Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0603

ModelTS0603
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGarage door opener
Exposesstate, garage_door_contact, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0603

Exposes

State (binary)

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true state is ON, if false OFF.

Garage door contact (binary)

Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true garage door contact is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.