# TuYa TS0603

Model TS0603 Vendor TuYa Description Garage door opener Exposes state, garage_door_contact, linkquality Picture

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true state is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true garage door contact is ON, if false OFF.