TuYa TS0603
|Model
|TS0603
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Garage door opener
|Exposes
|state, garage_door_contact, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true state is ON, if
false OFF.
Garage door contact (binary)
Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true garage door contact is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.