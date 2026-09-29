Tuya TS0601_wsek35um

ModelTS0601_wsek35um
VendorTuya
DescriptionRadiator thermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), children_lock, mode
PictureTuya TS0601_wsek35um

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Children lock (binary)

Children lock status. Value can be found in the published state on the children_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true children lock is ON, if false OFF.

Mode (enum)

Current mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Off, Cold, Night, Day, Scheduled.