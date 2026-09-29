Tuya TS0601_wsek35um

Model TS0601_wsek35um Vendor Tuya Description Radiator thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), children_lock, mode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Children lock status. Value can be found in the published state on the children_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true children lock is ON, if false OFF.