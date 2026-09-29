Tuya TS0601_wsek35um
|Model
|TS0601_wsek35um
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Radiator thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), children_lock, mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Children lock (binary)
Children lock status. Value can be found in the published state on the
children_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true children lock is ON, if
false OFF.
Mode (enum)
Current mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Off,
Cold,
Night,
Day,
Scheduled.