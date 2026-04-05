Tuya TS0601_water_valve_1

Model TS0601_water_valve_1 Vendor Tuya Description Water valve Exposes switch (state), position, position_current Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Target valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .