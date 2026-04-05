Tuya TS0601_water_valve_1

ModelTS0601_water_valve_1
VendorTuya
DescriptionWater valve
Exposesswitch (state), position, position_current
PictureTuya TS0601_water_valve_1

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Position (numeric)

Target valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Position current (numeric)

Current valve position (feedback, steps of 10%). Value can be found in the published state on the position_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.