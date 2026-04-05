Tuya TS0601_water_valve_1
|Model
|TS0601_water_valve_1
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Water valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), position, position_current
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Position (numeric)
Target valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Position current (numeric)
Current valve position (feedback, steps of 10%). Value can be found in the published state on the
position_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.