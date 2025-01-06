Tuya TS0601_water_switch

ModelTS0601_water_switch
VendorTuya
DescriptionDual water valve
Exposesvalve_status, switch (state), countdown, valve_duration, battery, voltage
PictureTuya TS0601_water_switch

Exposes

Valve status (enum, l1 endpoint)

Valve 1 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, auto, idle.

Valve status (enum, l2 endpoint)

Valve 2 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, auto, idle.

Valve 1 (switch, l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Valve 2 (switch, l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Valve 1 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Valve 2 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Valve duration (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Valve 1 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_duration_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Valve duration (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Valve 2 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_duration_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.