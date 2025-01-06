Tuya TS0601_water_switch
|Model
|TS0601_water_switch
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Dual water valve
|Exposes
|valve_status, switch (state), countdown, valve_duration, battery, voltage
|Picture
Exposes
Valve status (enum, l1 endpoint)
Valve 1 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_status_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
auto,
idle.
Valve status (enum, l2 endpoint)
Valve 2 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_status_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
auto,
idle.
Valve 1 (switch, l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Valve 2 (switch, l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Valve 1 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Valve 2 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Valve duration (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Valve 1 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_duration_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Valve duration (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Valve 2 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_duration_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.