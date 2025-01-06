Tuya TS0601_water_switch

Model TS0601_water_switch Vendor Tuya Description Dual water valve Exposes valve_status, switch (state), countdown, valve_duration, battery, voltage Picture

Valve 1 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , auto , idle .

Valve 2 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , auto , idle .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

Valve 1 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Valve 2 countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Valve 1 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_duration_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Valve 2 irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_duration_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .