TuYa TS0601_water_sensor

Model TS0601_water_sensor Vendor TuYa Description Water leak sensor Exposes water_leak, linkquality Picture White-label Neo NAS-WS02B0

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.