Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_water_sensor

ModelTS0601_water_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWater leak sensor
Exposeswater_leak, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_water_sensor
White-labelNeo NAS-WS02B0

Exposes

Water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.