TuYa TS0601_vibration_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_vibration_sensor
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart vibration sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery, vibration, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.