TuYa TS0601_vibration_sensor

Model TS0601_vibration_sensor Vendor TuYa Description Smart vibration sensor Exposes contact, battery, vibration, linkquality Picture

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.