Tuya TS0601_vibration_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_vibration_sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart vibration sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery, vibration
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.