Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_vibration_sensor

ModelTS0601_vibration_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart vibration sensor
Exposescontact, battery, vibration, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_vibration_sensor

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.