Tuya TS0601_vibration_sensor

ModelTS0601_vibration_sensor
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart vibration sensor
Exposescontact, battery, vibration
PictureTuya TS0601_vibration_sensor

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.