TuYa TS0601_thermostat_thermosphere

Model TS0601_thermostat_thermosphere Vendor TuYa Description ThermoSphere thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), sensor_mode, adaptive_start, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, boost, display_brightness, holiday_start_stop, holiday_temperature, frost_protection, switch_delay, power_rating, open_window_active, open_window_sensing_time, open_window_drop_limit, open_window_off_time, linkquality Picture

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Whether the thermostat is turned on or off. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

What type of sensor are you using to meausure the temperature of the floor?. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: room_temperature , floor_temperature , room_with_floor_limit .

Preheat the room to the desired tempature before the scheduled start time.. Value can be found in the published state on the adaptive_start property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"adaptive_start": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON adaptive start is ON, if OFF OFF.

Maximum temperature (default: 35 ºC). Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature limit for frost protection. Turns the thermostat on regardless of setpoint if the temperature drops below this.. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Override the schedule and boost at the current temperature until turned off. Value can be found in the published state on the boost property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON , OFF .

Brightness of the display when in use. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Set the number of days of holiday, this will start immediately.. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_start_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_start_stop": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 .

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Turning on will keep heating at the minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

How long to wait between making a change and it taking effect. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is s .

How much power is the underfloor heating rated to. Entering a value will allow the Thermostat to record a value of power usage that can be checked under settings on the physical Thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the power_rating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_rating": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4500 . The unit of this value is W .

When active the heating will cut off if an Open Window is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window active is ON, if OFF OFF.

The duration that the drop in temperature needs to occur over. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_sensing_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_sensing_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is minutes .

The drop in ambient room temperature that will trigger an open window warning. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_drop_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_drop_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 4 . The unit of this value is C .

The length of time the drop in temperature must be consistent for to turn the heating off. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_off_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_off_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is minutes .