TuYa TS0601_thermostat_thermosphere
|Model
|TS0601_thermostat_thermosphere
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|ThermoSphere thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), sensor_mode, adaptive_start, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, boost, display_brightness, holiday_start_stop, holiday_temperature, frost_protection, switch_delay, power_rating, open_window_active, open_window_sensing_time, open_window_drop_limit, open_window_off_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Whether the thermostat is turned on or off. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Sensor mode (enum)
What type of sensor are you using to meausure the temperature of the floor?. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
room_temperature,
floor_temperature,
room_with_floor_limit.
Adaptive start (binary)
Preheat the room to the desired tempature before the scheduled start time.. Value can be found in the published state on the
adaptive_start property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"adaptive_start": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON adaptive start is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum temperature (default: 35 ºC). Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature limit (numeric)
Minimum temperature limit for frost protection. Turns the thermostat on regardless of setpoint if the temperature drops below this.. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Boost (enum)
Override the schedule and boost at the current temperature until turned off. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF.
Display brightness (numeric)
Brightness of the display when in use. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Holiday start stop (numeric)
Set the number of days of holiday, this will start immediately.. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_start_stop property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_start_stop": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Frost protection (binary)
Turning on will keep heating at the minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch delay (numeric)
How long to wait between making a change and it taking effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
s.
Power rating (numeric)
How much power is the underfloor heating rated to. Entering a value will allow the Thermostat to record a value of power usage that can be checked under settings on the physical Thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_rating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_rating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4500. The unit of this value is
W.
Open window active (binary)
When active the heating will cut off if an Open Window is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_active": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON open window active is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Open window sensing time (numeric)
The duration that the drop in temperature needs to occur over. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_sensing_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_sensing_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Open window drop limit (numeric)
The drop in ambient room temperature that will trigger an open window warning. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_drop_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_drop_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
C.
Open window off time (numeric)
The length of time the drop in temperature must be consistent for to turn the heating off. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_off_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_off_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.