TuYa TS0601_thermostat

Model TS0601_thermostat Vendor TuYa Description Radiator valve with thermostat Exposes lock (state), switch (state), window_open, battery_low, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), away_preset_days, boost_time, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, force, max_temperature, min_temperature, away_preset_temperature, programming_mode, linkquality Picture White-label Moes HY368, Moes HY369RT, SHOJZJ 378RT, Silvercrest TVR01, Immax 07732B, Evolveo Heat M30

While pairing, keep the valve close to the coordinator.

Turn the display on: Short press home (🏠). Enter settings: Long press home (🏠) for 3sec. Select WiFi settings: Press the plus button (➕) button 4 times to see the digital 5 on the right hand side and the blinking WiFi logo. Enter WiFi settings: Press home (🏠) once again. Now only WiFi logo is showing without blinking. Enable pairing mode: Long press home (🏠). WiFi logo is now blinking. Keep display on: Touch home (🏠) every few seconds.

# Local temperature

If you'd like to force device to send local_temperature you can use this MQTT command:

topic : zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set/local_temperature_calibration

: zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set/local_temperature_calibration payload : YOUR_CURRENT_CALIBRATION_VALUE

YOUR_CURRENT_CALIBRATION_VALUE can be 0, but if you calibrated temperature for this device send current value. After this command thermostat responds with two messages. One for calibration change confirmation, and other with current local_temperature.

# Controlling device specific features

If all you need is to control on and off, you can set "force" with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set . The payload values are:

open -> fully opens valve and stays there

close -> fully closes valve and stays there

normal -> normal valve operation { "force" : "open" }

Use topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set/schedule to set the schedule of the device with 6 timeslots on workdays or holidays (e.g. weekend). Example payload values are: { "workdays" : [ { "hour" : 6 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 19 } , { "hour" : 8 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 20 } , { "hour" : 18 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 21 } , { "hour" : 20 , "minute" : 30 , "temperature" : 20 } , { "hour" : 22 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 19 } , { "hour" : 23 , "minute" : 30 , "temperature" : 15 } ] } { "holidays" : [ { "hour" : 6 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 19 } , { "hour" : 8 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 20 } , { "hour" : 18 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 21 } , { "hour" : 20 , "minute" : 30 , "temperature" : 20 } , { "hour" : 22 , "minute" : 0 , "temperature" : 19 } , { "hour" : 23 , "minute" : 30 , "temperature" : 15 } ] }

You can set "week" schedule pattern with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set . The payload values are: 5+2 -> to be used when workdays for example are monday-friday and saturday & sunday are holidays 6+1 -> to be used when workdays for example are monday-saturday and sunday is a holiday 7 -> to be used when workdays schedule will be used for the whole week { "week" : "5+2" }

You can set "boost time" with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set . But be aware that it rounds the values down to multiple of 100. { "boost_time" : 200 }

You can set "comfort temperature" level on the device with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set . { "comfort_temperature" : 21 }

You can set "eco temperature" level on the device with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set . { "eco_temperature" : 17 }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window open?. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals undefined window_open is ON, if undefined OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"} , {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , local_temperature_calibration , preset , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device, in the heat mode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode auto instead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat , auto , off . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device, in the mode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode instead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: schedule , manual , boost , complex , comfort , eco , away . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the auto_lock property (value is AUTO or MANUAL ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_lock": "AUTO"} , {"auto_lock": "MANUAL"} or {"auto_lock": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"} , {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Away preset days. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_days property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_days": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Force the valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the force property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , open , close .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature..

week (enum): Week format user for schedule allowed values: 5+2 , 6+1 , 7

(enum): Week format user for schedule allowed values: , , workdays_schedule (text)

(text) holidays_schedule (text)