TuYa TS0601_thermostat
|Model
|TS0601_thermostat
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Radiator valve with thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), switch (state), window_open, battery_low, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), away_preset_days, boost_time, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, force, max_temperature, min_temperature, away_preset_temperature, programming_mode, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes HY368, Moes HY369RT, SHOJZJ 378RT, Silvercrest TVR01, Immax 07732B, Evolveo Heat M30
Notes
Pairing
While pairing, keep the valve close to the coordinator.
- Turn the display on: Short press home (🏠).
- Enter settings: Long press home (🏠) for 3sec.
- Select WiFi settings: Press the plus button (➕) button 4 times to see the digital
5on the right hand side and the blinking WiFi logo.
- Enter WiFi settings: Press home (🏠) once again. Now only WiFi logo is showing without blinking.
- Enable pairing mode: Long press home (🏠). WiFi logo is now blinking.
- Keep display on: Touch home (🏠) every few seconds.
Local temperature
If you'd like to force device to send local_temperature you can use this MQTT command:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set/local_temperature_calibration
payload: YOUR_CURRENT_CALIBRATION_VALUE
YOUR_CURRENT_CALIBRATION_VALUE can be 0, but if you calibrated temperature for this device send current value. After this command thermostat responds with two messages. One for calibration change confirmation, and other with current local_temperature.
Controlling device specific features
If all you need is to control on and off, you can set "force" with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set.
The payload values are:
open -> fully opens valve and stays there
close -> fully closes valve and stays there
normal -> normal valve operation
{ "force": "open" }
Use topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set/scheduleto set the schedule of the device with 6 timeslots on workdays or holidays (e.g. weekend). Example payload values are:
{ "workdays":[ {"hour":6,"minute":0,"temperature":19}, {"hour":8,"minute":0,"temperature":20}, {"hour":18,"minute":0,"temperature":21}, {"hour":20,"minute":30,"temperature":20}, {"hour":22,"minute":0,"temperature":19}, {"hour":23,"minute":30,"temperature":15} ] }
{ "holidays":[ {"hour":6,"minute":0,"temperature":19}, {"hour":8,"minute":0,"temperature":20}, {"hour":18,"minute":0,"temperature":21}, {"hour":20,"minute":30,"temperature":20}, {"hour":22,"minute":0,"temperature":19}, {"hour":23,"minute":30,"temperature":15} ] }
You can set "week" schedule pattern with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set. The payload values are: 5+2 -> to be used when workdays for example are monday-friday and saturday & sunday are holidays 6+1 -> to be used when workdays for example are monday-saturday and sunday is a holiday 7 -> to be used when workdays schedule will be used for the whole week
{ "week": "5+2" }
You can set "boost time" with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set. But be aware that it rounds the values down to multiple of 100.
{ "boost_time": 200 }
You can set "comfort temperature" level on the device with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set.
{ "comfort_temperature": 21 }
You can set "eco temperature" level on the device with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set.
{ "eco_temperature": 17 }
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window_open (binary)
Window open?. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
undefined window_open is ON, if
undefined OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device, in the
heatmode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode
autoinstead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
auto,
off. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
schedule,
manual,
boost,
complex,
comfort,
eco,
away. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
auto_lock property (value is
AUTO or
MANUAL). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_lock": "AUTO"},
{"auto_lock": "MANUAL"} or
{"auto_lock": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Away_preset_days (numeric)
Away preset days. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_days property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_days": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Boost_time (numeric)
Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Comfort_temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco_temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Force (enum)
Force the valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the
force property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"force": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
open,
close.
Max_temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Away_preset_temperature (numeric)
Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Programming_mode (composite)
Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature..
week(enum): Week format user for schedule allowed values:
5+2,
6+1,
7
workdays_schedule(text)
holidays_schedule(text)
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.