Tuya TS0601_switch_2_gang

ModelTS0601_switch_2_gang
VendorTuya
Description2 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureTuya TS0601_switch_2_gang

Notes

Pairing

To pair press any button 5 times and on the 6th time hold it until you hear beep, then release button and wait for pairing process.

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.