Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_switch_2_gang

ModelTS0601_switch_2_gang
VendorTuYa
Description2 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_switch_2_gang

Notes

Pairing

To pair press any button 5 times and on the 6th time hold it untill you hear beep, then release button and wait for pairing process.

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.