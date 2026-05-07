Tuya TS0601_stairwell_switch

ModelTS0601_stairwell_switch
VendorTuya
Description1 gang stairwell switch with child lock
Exposesswitch (state), child_lock
PictureTuya TS0601_stairwell_switch

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Child lock (binary)

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.