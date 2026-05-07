Tuya TS0601_stairwell_switch

Model TS0601_stairwell_switch Vendor Tuya Description 1 gang stairwell switch with child lock Exposes switch (state), child_lock Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.