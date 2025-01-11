Tuya TS0601_smoke_co
|Model
|TS0601_smoke_co
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Dual smoke CO sensor
|Exposes
|smoke, smoke_state, alarm_volume, battery, silence, alarm_switch, carbon_monoxide
|Picture
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke sensor status (enum)
Possible states: alarm, none, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm,
none,
detecting,
unknown.
Alarm volume (enum)
Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
medium,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm switch (binary)
Disable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm switch is ON, if
false OFF.
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.