Tuya TS0601_smoke_co

Model TS0601_smoke_co Vendor Tuya Description Dual smoke CO sensor Exposes smoke, smoke_state, alarm_volume, battery, silence, alarm_switch, carbon_monoxide Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Possible states: alarm, none, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: alarm , none , detecting , unknown .

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , medium , high .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Disable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm switch is ON, if false OFF.