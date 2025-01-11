Tuya TS0601_smoke_co

ModelTS0601_smoke_co
VendorTuya
DescriptionDual smoke CO sensor
Exposessmoke, smoke_state, alarm_volume, battery, silence, alarm_switch, carbon_monoxide
PictureTuya TS0601_smoke_co

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke sensor status (enum)

Possible states: alarm, none, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: alarm, none, detecting, unknown.

Alarm volume (enum)

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, medium, high.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm switch (binary)

Disable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm switch is ON, if false OFF.

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.