Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_smoke_4

ModelTS0601_smoke_4
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmoke sensor
Exposessmoke, battery, battery_state, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_smoke_4

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery_state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.