Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_smoke_3

ModelTS0601_smoke_3
VendorTuYa
DescriptionPhotoelectric smoke detector
Exposessmoke, battery_state, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_smoke_3
White-labelKnockautX SMOAL024

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.