TuYa TS0601_smoke_3

Model TS0601_smoke_3 Vendor TuYa Description Photoelectric smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_state, linkquality Picture White-label KnockautX SMOAL024

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .