Tuya TS0601_smart_temperature_switch

Model TS0601_smart_temperature_switch Vendor Tuya Description Smart temperature switch with manual and automatic modes: heating & cooling Exposes temperature_c, temperature_f, switch (state), autowork, work_mode, temperature_unit, temperature_c_setpoint, temperature_f_setpoint, temperature_range, temperature_calibration, cooling_delay_switch, cooling_delay, countdown, schedules Picture

Measured temperature in ℃. Device reports it only when it set ℃ unit.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ℃ .

Measured temperature in ℉. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_f property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ℉ .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Turn on automatic mode to control constant temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the autowork property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autowork": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autowork": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON autowork is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating: switch is turned ON until temperature will increase to setpoint (then will turn OFF). When temperature will go down below set temperature range, switch will turn ON again. Cooling: switch is turned ON until temperature will decrease to setpoint (then will turn OFF). When temperature will go up above set temperature range, switch will turn ON again. .

Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heating , cooling .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_unit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature ℃ set point. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_c_setpoint property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_c_setpoint": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_c_setpoint": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 102 . The unit of this value is ℃ .

Temperature ℉ set point. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_f_setpoint property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_f_setpoint": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_f_setpoint": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -4 and the maximum value is 221 . The unit of this value is ℉ .

The delta between temperature setpoint and measured temperature to trigger heating or cooling. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_range property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_range": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9 .

Temperature calibration always in ℉. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is ℉ .

Turn on cooling mode delay. Value can be found in the published state on the cooling_delay_switch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cooling_delay_switch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cooling_delay_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON cooling delay switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Delay to turn on - only for cooling mode. Value can be found in the published state on the cooling_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cooling_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cooling_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Countdown to turn device on/off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Schedules for automatic mode work at certain week day and time. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedules": [{"enabled": VALUE, "work_mode": VALUE, "temperature_f": VALUE, "start": VALUE, "end": VALUE, "week_days": VALUE}]}