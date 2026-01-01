Tuya TS0601_smart_scene_knob

ModelTS0601_smart_scene_knob
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart scene knob controller with 4 buttons
Exposesbrightness, color_temp, curtain_position, assignment_status, base_group_id, action_button, action_group, bind_all_scene, bind_all_light, bind_all_curtain, assign_button_1, set_base_group_id, action
PictureTuya TS0601_smart_scene_knob

Exposes

Brightness (numeric)

Brightness level from light mode (1-254). Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254.

Color temp (numeric)

Color temperature from light mode (mired). Value can be found in the published state on the color_temp property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 500.

Curtain position (numeric)

Curtain position from curtain mode (0-100%). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Assignment status (enum)

Button assignment status. Value can be found in the published state on the assignment_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unassigned, waiting_button_1, ready.

Base group id (numeric)

Base Group ID for button 1 (buttons 2-4 are +20, +40, +60). Value can be found in the published state on the base_group_id property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action button (numeric)

Button number from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the action_button property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 4.

Action group (numeric)

Group ID from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Bind all scene (enum)

Bind all buttons to Scene mode (red LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: bind.

Bind all light (enum)

Bind all buttons to Light mode (green LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: bind.

Bind all curtain (enum)

Bind all buttons to Curtain mode (blue LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_curtain": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: bind.

Assign button 1 (enum)

Start assignment: press button 1 after clicking. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"assign_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: assign.

Set base group id (numeric)

Manually set base Group ID (advanced). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_base_group_id": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 65000.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, light_1_on, light_1_off, light_1_brightness_up, light_1_brightness_down, light_1_colortemp_up, light_1_colortemp_down, light_2_on, light_2_off, light_2_brightness_up, light_2_brightness_down, light_2_colortemp_up, light_2_colortemp_down, light_3_on, light_3_off, light_3_brightness_up, light_3_brightness_down, light_3_colortemp_up, light_3_colortemp_down, light_4_on, light_4_off, light_4_brightness_up, light_4_brightness_down, light_4_colortemp_up, light_4_colortemp_down, curtain_1_start, curtain_1_stop, curtain_1_position_open, curtain_1_position_close, curtain_2_start, curtain_2_stop, curtain_2_position_open, curtain_2_position_close, curtain_3_start, curtain_3_stop, curtain_3_position_open, curtain_3_position_close, curtain_4_start, curtain_4_stop, curtain_4_position_open, curtain_4_position_close.