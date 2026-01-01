Tuya TS0601_smart_scene_knob

Model TS0601_smart_scene_knob Vendor Tuya Description Smart scene knob controller with 4 buttons Exposes brightness, color_temp, curtain_position, assignment_status, base_group_id, action_button, action_group, bind_all_scene, bind_all_light, bind_all_curtain, assign_button_1, set_base_group_id, action Picture

Brightness level from light mode (1-254). Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Color temperature from light mode (mired). Value can be found in the published state on the color_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 500 .

Curtain position from curtain mode (0-100%). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Button assignment status. Value can be found in the published state on the assignment_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unassigned , waiting_button_1 , ready .

Base Group ID for button 1 (buttons 2-4 are +20, +40, +60). Value can be found in the published state on the base_group_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Button number from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the action_button property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 4 .

Group ID from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Bind all buttons to Scene mode (red LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_scene": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: bind .

Bind all buttons to Light mode (green LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_light": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: bind .

Bind all buttons to Curtain mode (blue LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_all_curtain": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: bind .

Start assignment: press button 1 after clicking. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"assign_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: assign .

Manually set base Group ID (advanced). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_base_group_id": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 65000 .