Tuya TS0601_smart_scene_knob
|Model
|TS0601_smart_scene_knob
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart scene knob controller with 4 buttons
|Exposes
|brightness, color_temp, curtain_position, assignment_status, base_group_id, action_button, action_group, bind_all_scene, bind_all_light, bind_all_curtain, assign_button_1, set_base_group_id, action
|Picture
Exposes
Brightness (numeric)
Brightness level from light mode (1-254). Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
254.
Color temp (numeric)
Color temperature from light mode (mired). Value can be found in the published state on the
color_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
150 and the maximum value is
500.
Curtain position (numeric)
Curtain position from curtain mode (0-100%). Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Assignment status (enum)
Button assignment status. Value can be found in the published state on the
assignment_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unassigned,
waiting_button_1,
ready.
Base group id (numeric)
Base Group ID for button 1 (buttons 2-4 are +20, +40, +60). Value can be found in the published state on the
base_group_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action button (numeric)
Button number from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_button property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
4.
Action group (numeric)
Group ID from last action. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Bind all scene (enum)
Bind all buttons to Scene mode (red LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_all_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
bind.
Bind all light (enum)
Bind all buttons to Light mode (green LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_all_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
bind.
Bind all curtain (enum)
Bind all buttons to Curtain mode (blue LED). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_all_curtain": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
bind.
Assign button 1 (enum)
Start assignment: press button 1 after clicking. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"assign_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
assign.
Set base group id (numeric)
Manually set base Group ID (advanced). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_base_group_id": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
65000.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
light_1_on,
light_1_off,
light_1_brightness_up,
light_1_brightness_down,
light_1_colortemp_up,
light_1_colortemp_down,
light_2_on,
light_2_off,
light_2_brightness_up,
light_2_brightness_down,
light_2_colortemp_up,
light_2_colortemp_down,
light_3_on,
light_3_off,
light_3_brightness_up,
light_3_brightness_down,
light_3_colortemp_up,
light_3_colortemp_down,
light_4_on,
light_4_off,
light_4_brightness_up,
light_4_brightness_down,
light_4_colortemp_up,
light_4_colortemp_down,
curtain_1_start,
curtain_1_stop,
curtain_1_position_open,
curtain_1_position_close,
curtain_2_start,
curtain_2_stop,
curtain_2_position_open,
curtain_2_position_close,
curtain_3_start,
curtain_3_stop,
curtain_3_position_open,
curtain_3_position_close,
curtain_4_start,
curtain_4_stop,
curtain_4_position_open,
curtain_4_position_close.