TuYa TS0601_smart_CO_air_box

ModelTS0601_smart_CO_air_box
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart air box (carbon monoxide)
Exposescarbon_monoxide, co, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_smart_CO_air_box

Options

  • co_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for co, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Carbon_monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon_monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Co (numeric)

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.