TuYa TS0601_smart_CO_air_box

Model TS0601_smart_CO_air_box Vendor TuYa Description Smart air box (carbon monoxide) Exposes carbon_monoxide, co, linkquality

co_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for co, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon_monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .