TuYa TS0601_smart_CO_air_box
|Model
|TS0601_smart_CO_air_box
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart air box (carbon monoxide)
|Exposes
|carbon_monoxide, co, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for co, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Carbon_monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon_monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
Co (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.